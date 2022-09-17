Despite technological advancements, no alternative to blood: Mandaviya

-
ALSO READ
Lack of treatment options for long Covid create hype for unproven therapies
Mitochondrial DNA mutations associated with heart disease risk: Research
Australian researchers discover clues to severe cases of Covid-19 in kids
Markets alongside Ganga in UP to discourage illegal farming, fishing
7 electoral trusts received Rs 258 cr in donation; BJP got 82% money: ADR
-
Despite technological advancements, there remains no alternative to blood and one unit of blood can save three lives, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday while donating blood at the blood donation camp at Safdarjung Hospital, here.
Mandaviya inaugurated the blood donation campaign as a part of Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav which is aimed to increase awareness regarding regular non-remunerated voluntary blood donations and ensure that blood or its components (whole blood/ packed red blood cells/plasma/platelets) are available, accessible, affordable and safe.
Accentuating the importance of voluntary blood donation, the Union Health Minister said, "Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav is part of bigger celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahostav."
"Blood donation is a noble cause and given our rich culture and tradition of 'Seva and Sahyog', I appeal to all citizens to come forward and donate blood as part of the countrywide mega voluntary blood donation drive- Raktdaan Amrit Mahotsav. Donating blood not just fulfils the national requirement but also is a great service to society and humanity," said Mandaviya.
As per 2021 statistics, India's annual requirement is around 1.5 Cr units. In every two seconds, someone in India needs blood and one out of every three of us will need blood in our lifetime, he stated further.
Mandaviya also met the donors at the blood donation camp.
"A person has five - nine litres of blood in their body and can donate blood every 90 days. Body can recover blood very quickly; blood plasma volume within 24 - 48 hours, red blood cells in about three weeks and platelets & white blood cells within minutes", he said.
The nationwide drive is supported by the centralised blood bank management information system called, E-Rakt Kosh portal, which will act as a national repository of blood donors. This will ensure a robust record of blood donors and will expedite blood availability when in need.
Mandaviya also released the book "Footprints on the Sands of Time" showcasing contributions of Safdarjung Hospital towards India's healthcare.
--IANS
avr/svn/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Sat, September 17 2022. 14:31 IST