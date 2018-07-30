JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

NRC final draft is out in Assam: What it means and top 5 developments
Business Standard

Detain Choksi, curb his movement by land, air or sea, India asks Antigua

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on July 25 sought the whereabouts of Choksi and written to Antiguan authorities

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Mehul Choksi
FILE PHOTO: Mehul Choksi

India has asked the Antigua and Barbuda government to detain fugitive diamantaire and Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused Mehul Choksi and prevent his movement by land, air or sea, sources said on Monday.

The sources further added that the Indian High Commissioner will on Monday meet the relevant authorities of the Government of Antigua and Barbuda over the repatriation of Choksi.

"As soon the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) received the information about probable presence of Choksi in Antigua, the Indian High Commission in Georgetown had alerted the Antigua and Barbuda government, in writing and verbally, to confirm the diamantaire's presence in their territory and also asked it to detain him and prevent his movement by land, air or sea," the source stated.

The Indian High Commission further stated that they will continue to liaise with relevant agencies of the Government of India and the government of Antigua and Barbuda to follow up on this matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on July 25 sought the whereabouts of Choksi and written to Antiguan authorities, demanding details about him.

Choksi, who is allegedly involved in over $2 billion scam in the state-run PNB has reportedly taken refuge in the Caribbean nation after moving there in July. His valid passport was revoked in February after this scam was unearthed.
First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 14:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements