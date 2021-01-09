Indian merchant ship stranded in China set to return home

-
ALSO READ
Chinese soldier held for crossing Line of Actual Control in Ladakh
China denies permission to Indian students to return due to pandemic
China criticises United States order against dealing with Chinese apps
Indian, Chinese defence ministers meet, no breakthrough on border face-off
China says it will take action against US delisting of its telecom firms
-
The Indian merchant ship MV Jag Anand, stuck in China with 23 Indian seafarers on board, is all set to return home, said the government on Saturday.
"Our seafarers stuck in China are coming back to India! Ship MV Jag Anand, having 23 Indian crews, stuck in China, is set to sail toward Chiba, Japan to carry out crew change, will reach India on 14th January. This could only happen due to strong leadership of PM Narendra Modi," said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (I/C).
He added, "I deeply appreciate the humanitarian approach of the Great Eastern Shipping Company towards the seafarers and standing by them in this crucial time!"
The Indian merchant ship Jag Anand, belonging to a Mumbai-based company Great Eastern Shipping Limited, was stuck at China's northern 'Jingtank' port since June.
23 Indian crew members are stuck on the ship and living in unpleasant conditions. Many crew members are suffering from health issues and running short of medicines with each passing day.
The crew of the ship earlier contacted ANI and gave brief details of their current situation on the condition of anonymity.
"We boarded the ship in January. Currently, we are loaded with around 1.70 lakh tons of Australian coal. This ship was chartered by a private entity. We left from Australia in May and arrived at the Jingtang port in China by June 13 and for five months we are here stuck at the Chinese port with no updates," a crew member from the Jag Anand ship told ANI over the phone.
"We are 23 Indian crew members on board and living in a very unpleasant situation. We want to return to our homeland. Chinese port administration is not allowing us to unload our cargo here and they are not giving a reason either. We informed our company about the situation and they are trying to set up communication through diplomatic channels," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU