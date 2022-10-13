JUST IN
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Karnataka hijab ban case today
No citizen can be prosecuted under Section 66A IT Act: Supreme Court
Dabolim airport to shut if app-based transport not supported: Goa Minister
Southern Railway division introduces QR-based booking system at 61 stations
Drug regulator halts production at Maiden Pharma's Sonipat unit
Cabinet approves Rs 6,600 crore scheme 'PM-DevINE' for North-Eastern states
172 workers at 56 airports found drunk on duty between Jan-July: DGCA
Unseasonal rains are impacting small farmers, says Narendra Singh Tomar
Govt forms panel to study WHO reports on deaths linked to 4 Indian syrups
Kerala human sacrifice case: Prime accused labelled a 'psychopath, pervert'
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
MEA's Dr Adarsh Swaika appointed India's next ambassador to Kuwait
Maharashtra govt transfers 20 IAS officers including education commissioner
Business Standard

Development at Gujarat port will drive efforts to make India trade hub: PM

PM Modi said the Union Cabinet's approval to develop a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, in Gujarat is an important decision, which will drive India's efforts to become a hub for trade

Topics
Gujarat | Narendra Modi | India trade

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday the Union Cabinet's approval to develop a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, in Gujarat is an important decision, which will drive India's efforts to become a hub for trade.

"An important Cabinet decision, which will drive India's efforts of port-led development and becoming a hub for trade. This decision will also benefit many states which do not have access to the coastline," he tweeted.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to develop a container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Deendayal Port, in Gujarat under the public-private partnership mode.

The estimated cost of Rs 4,243.64 crore will be on the part of the concessionaire while common user facilities of Rs 296.20 crore will be on the part of the concessioning authority.

Reacting to other Cabinet decisions, Modi said the nod for the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for North East Region (PM-DevINE) will add impetus to the growth trajectory of the Northeast and provide numerous opportunities for youngsters there.

PM-DevINE, a Rs 6,600 crore scheme to support infrastructure, industries and other livelihood projects in the northeastern states, was approved on Wednesday by the Union Cabinet chaired by Modi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gujarat

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 06:54 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.