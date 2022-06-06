DGCA begins probe as helicopter makes uncontrolled landing at Kedarnath

-
A helicopter of Thumby Aviation on May 31 bounced and turned by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath helipad, following which aviation regulator DGCA asked the chopper pilots to exercise caution whenever there are tailwinds when they are heading for landing, officials said on Monday.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has started an investigation into this incident, its officials said.
On May 31, at approximately 1.30 PM, a Bell 407 helicopter belonging to Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd, while landing at Kedarnath helipad had an uncontrolled, very hard landing, they noted.
#WATCH A helicopter belonging to a private aviation company while landing at Kedarnath helipad had an uncontrolled hard landing on 31st May; no passengers were injured in the incident#Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/4yskr0aoz5— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022
The helicopter had made an unstabilized approach to the helipad, and during the touchdown, the helicopter struck the helipad surface hard, bounced and after having lost direction by about 270 degrees, again settled down hard on the ground, they said.
The regulator issued an advisory after the incident in which it said "pilots are to exercise caution for presence of any tailwinds during approaches, especially at Shri Kedarnath helipad".
DGCA has issued an operational advisory to all operators for strict compliance to safety standards as per the joint SOP issued for these operations, adding that "strict enforcement action shall be initiated against the operator & the operational personnel held responsible." pic.twitter.com/CtcnLTvtAt— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 6, 2022
Pilots must take adequate precautions and if the tailwinds or crosswinds are beyond the permissible limits, the approach must be abandoned and the chopper must return to the base, the advisory mentioned.
The DGCA is investigating the incident and it is planning to conduct a spot check for ensuring safety oversight of these helicopter operations, the officials noted.
