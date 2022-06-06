Rahul Gandhi likely to meet Sidhu Moose Wala's family in Punjab on Tuesday

-
-
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit Punjab on June 7 to meet the family of singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants last week, party sources said on Monday.
Gandhi was abroad when the killing took place on May 29. He returned this weekend.
Moosewala was the Congress candidate from the Mansa seat in the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections.
Gandhi will meet the parents of Moosewala and express condolences on behalf of the Congress leadership. Party leaders from Punjab will accompany Gandhi, the sources said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have already met Moosewala's parents. Some senior state Congress leaders have also met them.
