Can you provide second dose of Covaxin on schedule: HC asks Delhi govt

The Delhi High Court Wednesday said if the Delhi government could not ensure that people will get both the doses of COVAXIN within the stipulated time, then it should not have started so many vaccination centres with "much pomp and splendour".

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Delhi government and sought its stand on whether it can provide the second dose of COVAXIN to those who got the first jab, before expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses.

The court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines - COVAXIN and COVISHIELD -- available in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)