DIAL slaps notice to entities on 176 obstacles around Delhi airport

operator has served notices to address issues related to 176 including buildings, trees and light poles, around the aerodrome that could pose threat to flights landing and taking off from there.

Following a directive from the Delhi High Court, the notices have been issued to the "owners/ occupants" of the 176 obstacles, according to the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

The are buildings, trees, light poles, flood light, pylon, cell phone mast and metro electric traction overhead frame. The buildings include Ambience Mall, Gurugram and Jaypee Vasant Continental, New Delhi, as per a public notice issued by the

In March, the told the Delhi High Court that there were 365 around the aviation hub that may pose a threat to safety. The DIAL operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Responses are awaited for the queries sent to a DIAL spokesperson.

On July 30, the court directed aviation regulator DGCA to make available the list of all obstacles.

An obstacle survey conducted by the DIAL found that "various structures have been identified as infringing the height restrictions provided" in the Civil Aviation (Height Restrictions for Safeguarding of Operations) rules.

The court is hearing a petition filed by Kerala-based lawyer Yashwanth Shenoy who had said that Aerocity, which has several high rise hotels, near the international airport was a major threat to security and safety of the flying over it.

The next hearing of the matter is on September 17, an official aware about the developments said.

Notices have been issued to entities with respect to 176 obstacles only since discussions are going on regarding addressing the issues with other entities, the official said.

is the busiest airport in the country.