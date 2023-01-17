JUST IN
Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds: Official
Farmers agitation will intensify across country from Jan 26: Rakesh Tikait
India among few nations evolving food systems for farmer-allied SMEs: Study
Cracks in 849 buildings in Joshimath, dismantling of unsafe hotels underway
Joshimath crisis: Cracks in 44 more buildings, including PWD's rest house
SC dismisses plea to bring UP CM's office under the ambit of Lokayukta
21st edition of naval exercise 'Varuna' between India and France begins
Rajasthan govt steps in to help fishing communities in tribal areas
Himachal CM orders detailed report of landslides, sinking zones in state
Two Delhi-based companies to invest Rs 295 crore in Chhattisgarh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
73% CEOs globally expect eco growth to decline over the year: PwC survey
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds: Official

Notably, the BJP-led central government has been sending inspection teams to Bengal to examine the allegations of corruption in the implementation of PMAY

Topics
West Bengal | PM Awas Yojana | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

Bengal govt has sought immediate release of PM Awas Yojana funds from Centre: Official

The Bengal government has written to the Centre demanding immediate release of funds under the PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), underlining that the state will fail to meet its March 31 deadline for building 11 lakh houses, if there is any further delay, a senior official said.

The letter, sent by the state on Monday, is a reply to the Union Ministry of Rural Development's 493-page communication, seeking details of expenses made as part of the scheme, the official said.

Notably, the BJP-led central government has been sending inspection teams to Bengal to examine the allegations of corruption in the implementation of PMAY.

The state, in the letter, has clarified that it has already answered all the queries of the Centre, and sought pending funds at the earliest.

"It has been mentioned in the letter that the state, despite severe financial crisis, has borned 40 per cent of expensed under the Awas Yojana scheme. The letter has also stated that it will not be possible to complete the work to build 11.5 lakh houses by March 31 if the funds are not released soon," the official said.

Under the scheme, the Centre bears 60 per cent of the cost, and the state 40 per cent.

The official claimed that the state government has borne Rs 4,800 crore, and the central government is yet to send its share of Rs 13,000 crore.

"As a result, work for the housing project has been put on hold. We have requested the Centre to send the money for the housing scheme at the earliest," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on West Bengal

First Published: Tue, January 17 2023. 07:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.