JUST IN
WBSSC scam: CBI's 1st charge sheet details how Partha Chatterjee conspired
Best of BS Opinion: Surviving interesting times, Indian rich list & more
Monsoon season ends on a high, India records 6% surplus rain: IMD
PM Narendra Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express
Kharif procurement to begin from Oct 1, Khattar holds high-level meeting
Delhi's education revolution made infra of schools world-class: Sisodia
Ensure speedy implementation of public transport tracking system: Gadkari
Gas leak: BJP demands immediate arrest of meat processing plant owner
Unauthorised construction unending problem; satellite mapping important: SC
Cinema not only an industry but medium of artistic expression: Prez Murmu
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
India's abstentions on Ukraine at UN not seen as neutrality: Linda Thomas
Business Standard

Direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai to start from Oct 29: AAC

A direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will be started from October 29, officials announced in the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Saturday

Topics
Airports in India | Andhra Pradesh | Dubai

Press Trust of India  |  Machilipatnam (AP) 

Similar to 9/11, the fear of flying has also hit business travel the hardest and it is expected to return the last — and only after a revival of leisure travel.

A direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai will be started from October 29, officials announced in the Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) meeting held on Saturday.

The meeting was held at Gannavaram Airport in Krishna district. The panel also discussed several key issues that were affecting passengers, such as baggage delivery.

The committee chairman and Machilipatnam MP Bala Showri V reviewed aspects like the ongoing development work at airports, including the modernisation of the new terminal, passenger facilities, and a new proposal for constructing a community hall.

The committee decided to commence a direct flight from Vijayawada to Dubai, which will be started October 29 onwards. The flight will operate twice a week.

Flights from Vijayawada to Mumbai, and from Vijayawada to Varanasi, already in operation, will be reconsidered.

An additional flight from Vijayawada to Delhi will also be started soon, it was decided in the meeting.

Ranjith Basha, Krishna district Collector, P Jasuva, SP Krishna district, and Airport Director participated in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Airports in India

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 06:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.