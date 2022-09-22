JUST IN
Discuss patent waiver extension for Covid diagnostics: Goyal urges G20
India strongly calls for immediate end to Ukraine war: Jaishankar at UNSC
Durga puja celebrations should not be inconvenience to anyone: Mamata
Rajasthan Assembly passes GST amendment bill, Input Credit Tax reformed
Govt proposes to bring internet calling apps under telecom licence
Maharashtra records 550 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally 3,857
States hit by deficit rains to get seed minikits of pulses, oilseeds: Govt
A dog temple that draws visitors, even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
Navy buys 'enhanced range' BrahMos missiles for Rs 1,700 crore
Recent rains in J'hand, Bihar to salvage kharif paddy production loss: IARI
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
India strongly calls for immediate end to Ukraine war: Jaishankar at UNSC
Portion of road caves in, massive traffic snarls as rains pound Delhi
Business Standard

Discuss patent waiver extension for Covid diagnostics: Goyal urges G20

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged the G20 countries for starting timely discussions in the WTO on extending patent waiver for the production and supply of Covid diagnostics

Topics
Piyush Goyal | G20

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Piyush Goyal insisted members water down the WTO’s subsidy rules for government-backed food-purchasing programs aimed at feeding poor citizens. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the G20 countries for starting timely discussions in the WTO on extending patent waiver for the production and supply of COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics.

In June, members of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) agreed to grant a temporary patent waiver for manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines only for five years.

However, talks on including therapeutics and diagnostics, as proposed by India and South Africa, under the purview of this waiver were to start after six months.

Goyal raised the issue while delivering his opening statement at the G20 Trade, Investment and Industry Ministerial Meeting that is underway in Bali, Indonesia.

"He urged the G20 to commit itself to positive and timely discussions on important areas mandated by the MC12 (12th ministerial conference) including WTO reforms and extension of TRIPS (Trade Related aspects of Intellectual Property Rights) waver to cover the production and supply of COVID 19 diagnostics and therapeutics within the agreed timeframe of 6 months," an official statement said.

Goyal also asked members to be conscious that our fisheries negotiations and a permanent solution to public stockholding, a permanent solution to e-commerce moratorium, among other agendas, required their urgent attention and decisions.

Further, he called for intensive efforts to save and promote multilateralism.

If multilateralism was imperilled, the world would not be left with many forums to promote dialogue and diplomacy and thus free trade would suffer, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Piyush Goyal

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 21:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU