JUST IN
Navy buys 'enhanced range' BrahMos missiles for Rs 1,700 crore
Recent rains in J'hand, Bihar to salvage kharif paddy production loss: IARI
New data protection bill draft in next few days, says IT Minister
PM Modi to visit Japan on Sep 27 to attend funeral of ex-Japanese PM Abe
Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri case: Court fixes Sep 29 as next date of hearing
Will never surrender: PFI after NIA-ED raids at party offices in 11 states
Popular Front of India: Understanding the organisation and the controversy
Race for net-zero emissions: Indian airlines take off on sustainable fuel
RSS chief visits mosque, madrassa, AIIO chief terms him 'rashtra pita'
NIA raids: PFI calls for hartal in Kerala on Friday; stages protests
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Maharashtra records 550 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally 3,857
Business Standard

Govt proposes to bring internet calling apps under telecom licence

Over-the-top players like Whatsapp, Zoom and Google Duo which provide calling and messaging services may require licences to operate in the country, according to the draft telecommunication bill 2022

Topics
government of India | whatsapp | Google Duo

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Whatsapp
Photo: Bloomberg

Over-the-top players like Whatsapp, Zoom and Google Duo which provide calling and messaging services may require licences to operate in the country, according to the draft telecommunication bill 2022.

The draft bill has included OTT as part of the telecommunication service.

"For provision of Telecommunication Services and Telecommunication Networks, an entity shall have to obtain a license," the draft bill released on Wednesday evening said.

The government in the bill has proposed a provision to waive fees and penalty of telecom and internet service providers.

The ministry has also proposed a provision for the refund of fees in case a telecom or internet provider surrenders his license.

"Seeking your views on the draft Indian Telecom Bill 2022," Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in a post on a social media platform in which he also shared the link of the draft bill.

The last date for public comment on the draft is October 20.

According to the draft, the central government may, "waive in part or full any fee, including entry fees, license fees, registrations fees or any other fees or charges, interest, additional charges or penalty" for any licence holder or registered entity under the telecom rules.

The bill proposes to exempt "press messages that are intended to be published in India" of correspondents accredited to the central or state government from interception.

However, the exemption will not be granted in case of any public emergency or in the interest of the public safety, sovereignty, integrity or security of India, friendly relations with foreign states, public order, or to prevent incitement to an offence, according to the draft.

In such cases any message or class of messages, to or from any person or class of persons, or relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by, or transmitted or received by any telecommunication services or telecommunication network, shall not be transmitted, or shall be intercepted or detained or disclosed to the authorized officer, according to the draft bill.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on government of India

First Published: Thu, September 22 2022. 20:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU