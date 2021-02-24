DMA takes exception to IMA criticism of Harsh Vardhan over Coronil event

-
The Delhi Medical Association on Tuesday took exception to the critical statement issued by the IMA on the launch of Patanjali's Coronil tablet in the presence of Union minister Harsh Vardhan.
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday had expressed shock over the "blatant lie of WHO certification" for Patanjali's Coronil tablet, which the company claims is an evidence-based medicine to fight COVID-19, and demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Vardhan in whose presence the medicine was launched.
In a statement issued on Monday, the IMA said, "Being Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country...can you clarify the time frame, time line for the so-called clinical trial of this said anti-corona product?"
"The country needs an explanation from the minister. The Indian Medical Association will also write to National Medical Commission for seeking suo moto explanation for his blatant disrespect to the code of conduct of Medical Council of India," the IMA had said.
The DMA on Tuesday issued a statement over the IMA statement, saying it "strongly condemns the press release by the Indian Medical Association".
"The content of the press release are baseless, unauthorised, illegal and defamatory for the clean and honest image of Union Minister of Health Dr Harsh Vardhan," it claimed.
Theminister attended the inaugural programme in "his capacity as a union health minister and not as a modern medicine practitioner," it further claimed.
The questions being raised by IMA regarding the nature of trial of CORONIL or on false claims of WHO certification, are to be answered by the Patanjali research Institute, the DMA said.
In a statement, Patanjali had earlier said: "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme."
However, WHO South-East Asia in a tweet later said: "@WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19."
Patanjali had introduced ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak. It had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence regarding its efficacy.
