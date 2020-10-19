Gujarat made remarkable strides in Covid-19 management: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
India doing better than many developed nations against Covid: Harsh Vardhan
India has one of the lowest global Covid-19 fatality rates: Harsh Vardhan
AIIMS for Karnataka under Centre's active consideration: Health Minister
Risk of disease spread bigger in era of globalisation: Harsh Vardhan
Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol'
-
From being one of the states most severely affected by COVID-19 to having a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent which is higher than the national average, Gujarat has made remarkable strides, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Monday.
He also congratulated the state for conducting 77,785 COVID-19 tests per million population against the country's average of 68,901.
Interacting with Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel along with district collectors and health officials of the state and the Centre, Vardhan reiterated that winter months and the long festive season could threaten the gains made against COVID-19.
"Active cases are currently around 7,72,000 which has been less than 10 lakh for close to a month. As many as 55,722 cases were reported in a day while 66,399 cases were discharged. Doubling time has been diluted to 86.3 days and the country will soon cross the figure of 10 crore cumulative tests," the health minister was quoted as saying in an official release.
About the management of COVID-19 in Gujarat, he noted, "From being one of the top affected states earlier, the state has shown remarkable strides to have a recovery rate of 90.57 per cent comparable to the recovery rate of India (88.26 pc)."
Gujarat's active case burden now stands at 14,414, out of which 99.4 per cent are stable. Rest 0.6 per cent, comprising 86 people, are on ventilator, Vardhan said.
About the upcoming festive season and the winter months, the Union health minister said, "We should all be vigilant for the next three months."
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message of wearing a mask/face cover, maintaining a physical distance and frequent handwashing should reach the last citizen. Steps should be taken to monitor their non-compliance. Following COVID-appropriate behaviour is simple."
Vardhan took stock of preventive steps taken in Junagadh and Jamnagar districts which have been reporting a surge in case positivity in the last few weeks, the health ministry said in a statement.
About the preparedness for the upcoming festive season, the deputy chief minister said, "Standard operating Procedures have been issued for carrying out various activities safely. People visiting Ahmedabad by bus are tested outside the city limits and are referred to isolation centres if found COVID-19 positive.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU