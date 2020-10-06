Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launches 'Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol'

-
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday launched the Ayush Standard Treatment Protocol.
The Union Health Minister launched the protocols at an event held via video conferencing today and hailed the up-gradation of protocols by the AYUSH Ministry, which has been done in sync with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
"The modern systems of medicine have their own strengths, they have made available operations and medicines which have made people's lives better. But Ayurveda is an ancient science of our country, and probably the oldest knowledge base. Many say it's an offshoot of the Atharva Veda," the Minister said.
"The knowledge needs to be presented to the world and rejuvenated using scientific methods. Even during the COVID-19 phase, I get many inquiries for more kadhas (concoctions) and herbs which boost immunity. This proves it is still relevant in today's day and age," he added.
The Union Health Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for rejuvenating the science of Ayurveda and other traditional healing practices in the country.
He also said that preparations are also underway to form a national commission for Yoga and Naturopathy.
