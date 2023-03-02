DMK aims stopping Modi from getting one more stint in power: Stalin

The BJP should not come back to power at the Centre and the Saffron party's must not become Prime Minister again and that is his party's stand, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said here on Thursday.

When asked on Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah nudging him to get on to the national political scene, he told reporters here that he was already involved in national politics.

To a question he said: "I have been repeatedly telling, I spoke about this in yesterday's meeting (his birthday rally) too. Our policy for now is, rather than who should become the Prime Minister, who must not become the PM and which party must not be in power (should be the focus)."



Stalin, in essence, reiterated his party's stand that the target is about preventing BJP getting another stint in power at the Centre and stopping Modi from becoming Prime Minister again.

He expressed confidence that the people would give them a very huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls, much bigger than the win in Erode-East bypoll.

Stalin, who turned 70 on Wednesday said, "The BJP must be defeated politically. This must be the single goal for all opposition parties".

"Political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a unified force to defeat BJP in LS polls," he said during a rally held as part of his birthday celebrations.

Throwing his party's weight behind the Congress to ensure an Opposition win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said arguments by some favouring a front without the grand old party should be rejected.

