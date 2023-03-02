JUST IN
Foreign Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang
Business Standard

DMK aims stopping Modi from getting one more stint in power: Stalin

The BJP should not come back to power at the Centre and the Saffron party's Narendra Modi must not become Prime Minister again and that is his party's stand

Topics
DMK election | DMK president | M K Stalin

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin during the ceremony for foundation stone laying and dedication to the nation of multi-crore infrastructure projects, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in Chennai, Thursday, May

The BJP should not come back to power at the Centre and the Saffron party's Narendra Modi must not become Prime Minister again and that is his party's stand, DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Thursday.

When asked on Jammu Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah nudging him to get on to the national political scene, he told reporters here that he was already involved in national politics.

To a question he said: "I have been repeatedly telling, I spoke about this in yesterday's meeting (his birthday rally) too. Our policy for now is, rather than who should become the Prime Minister, who must not become the PM and which party must not be in power (should be the focus)."

Stalin, in essence, reiterated his party's stand that the target is about preventing BJP getting another stint in power at the Centre and stopping Modi from becoming Prime Minister again.

He expressed confidence that the people would give them a very huge victory in the Lok Sabha polls, much bigger than the win in Erode-East bypoll.

Stalin, who turned 70 on Wednesday said, "The BJP must be defeated politically. This must be the single goal for all opposition parties".

"Political parties should rise above differences and stand together as a unified force to defeat BJP in LS polls," he said during a rally held as part of his birthday celebrations.

Throwing his party's weight behind the Congress to ensure an Opposition win in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Stalin said arguments by some favouring a front without the grand old party should be rejected.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 16:39 IST

