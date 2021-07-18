AIMIM official Twitter account hacked; profile name changed to 'Elon Musk'

The officialTwitter account of All India Majils-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) was 'hacked' on Sunday, party sources said here.

The same account was hacked nine days ago but was restored, they said adding it was again hackedat around 1 pm today.

The hackers changed the profilename from AIMIM to 'Elon Musk' and also theprofile picture of the handle was changed with the photo of Tesla CEO

"Nine days ago also theTwitter accountof AIMIM was hacked but we communicated toTwitter and the account wasrestored.

Now again the account has been hacked,"a spokesperson of the Hyderabad headquartered party said.

A complaint to Hyderabad police will be lodged on Monday,he said.

No new tweets were posted on the account.

AIMIMs handle has about 6.78 lakhfollowers.

