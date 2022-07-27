JUST IN

'Do you know what I do?' PM asks 8-year-old, answer leaves him in splits

PM Modi met with an 8-year old child, the daughter of a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh. The conversation he had with the child turned out to be very interesting.

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): It was a special day for an eight-year-old girl in Parliament as she met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time and it turned out to be an interesting conversation between them.

BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, Anil Firozia, brought his family to meet the Prime Minister in Parliament on Wednesday.

The PM asked Anil Firozia's daughter, little Aahana Firozia, if she knew who he was.

"Yes, you are Modi ji. I know you and I see you on TV!", the child replied.

"And you work for Lok Sabha TV (Lok Sabha TV mein naukari karte ho)", the child replied to the PM.

At the end of the conversation, the room erupted in laughter.

The Prime Minister did not let her go back empty-handed and give her chocolates.

There have been several interesting incidents in the past where the Prime Minister was seen having light moments with kids.

Anil Firozia is a first-time MP who lost weight drastically after a nudge from Union Mminister Nitin Gadkari. For every kg lost, the MP was assured Rs 1,000 crore for his constituency.

Firozia has lost 21 kilos, so he believes Rs 21,000 crore is guaranteed for his constituency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 27 2022. 20:39 IST

