Doctor, nurse, sanitation worker to get vaccine in presence of Delhi CM

A trio of a doctor, nurse and a sanitation worker will receive COVID-19 vaccine shots in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister at the state-run LNJP Hospital as part of the vaccination roll-out on Saturday, sources said.

While the vaccination exercise is set to begin in the morning, Kejriwal is slated to visit the largest Delhi government hospital, which has rendered yeoman service throughout the pandemic.

"Hon'ble CM Shri @ArvindKejriwal will visit the LNJP Hospital on Saturday, January 16 at 12 noon, to inspect the COVID vaccination drive of the Delhi government," the Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO)tweeted.

A source later said a doctor, a nurse and a sanitation worker will receive COVID-19 vaccine doses in the presence of Kejriwal at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital.

The national capital is all set for the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccination exercise on Saturday at 81 centres with healthcare workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against the pandemic to be given the shots first.

Services offered by doctors, nurses, sanitation workers and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic have been hailed by governments and communities across the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)