JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Armed forces medical personnel who retired in last 2 years being recalled
Business Standard

Domestic airfare cap, flight capacity to remain unchanged till May 31

Airlines will be allowed to deploy only 80% capacity of the pre-Covid levels.

Topics
domestic flights | DGCA

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Bhopal airport

Centre has extended the validity period of current airfare cap as well as the capacity utilisation of airlines till May 31.

In one of the two separate orders, the Ministry of Civil Aviation extended the time period of airfare cap till May 31 from April 30.

Till recently, the Centre had expanded the airfare cap by increasing the lower and upper limit.

These fare bands came into force with effect from May 21, 2020.

Under the fare structure, air routes are divided into sections based on travel time. Each section has its minimum and maximum fare.

Similarly, in another order, airlines will be allowed to deploy only 80 per cent capacity of the pre-Covid levels.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, April 26 2021. 17:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU