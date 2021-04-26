Domestic airfare cap, flight capacity to remain unchanged till May 31

Centre has extended the validity period of current airfare cap as well as the capacity utilisation of airlines till May 31.

In one of the two separate orders, the Ministry of Civil Aviation extended the time period of airfare cap till May 31 from April 30.

Till recently, the Centre had expanded the airfare cap by increasing the lower and upper limit.

These fare bands came into force with effect from May 21, 2020.

Under the fare structure, air routes are divided into sections based on travel time. Each section has its minimum and maximum fare.

Similarly, in another order, airlines will be allowed to deploy only 80 per cent capacity of the pre-Covid levels.

