PM Modi reviews preparation by Armed Forces to assist in Covid fight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reviewed Covid-19 preparations and operations being undertaken by the Armed Forces to deal with the pandemic.
The Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat briefed Modi that all medical personnel from armed forces who have retired or taken pre-mature retirement in the last two years are being recalled to work in Covid facilities in the proximity of their present place of residence.
Other medical officers who retired earlier have also been requested to make their services available for consultation through medical emergency help lines.
The Prime Minister was also informed that all medical officers on staff appointments at Command headquarters, Corps headquarters, Division headquarters and similar headquarters of Navy and Air-Force will be employed at hospitals.
The CDS informed the PM that nursing personnel are being employed in large numbers to compliment the doctors at the hospitals. PM was also briefed that oxygen cylinders available with armed forces in various establishments will be released for hospitals.
The CDS also said that they are creating medical facilities in large numbers and where possible military medical infrastructure will be made available to civilians.
Modi also reviewed the operations being undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen and other essentials in India and abroad.
He also discussed with the CDS that Kendriya and Rajya Sainik Welfare Boards and Officers posted in various headquarters in veteran cells may be instructed to coordinate their services to extend the reach to maximum extent possible including in remote areas.
--IANS
sk/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
