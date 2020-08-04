JUST IN
Domestic flight operations continue to soar, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Following the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March

ANI  |  General News 

Airports Authority of India (AAI) issued an updated state-wise quarantine regulations for domestic passengers.

Seventy-two days after resuming domestic flight operations post-COVID-19 lockdown, domestic operations continue to soar, said Union Minister for Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Minister said, "Domestic operations continue to soar. 3rd August 2020, Day 72 till 23:59 hrs. Departures were 849. 78,155 passengers handled. Arrivals were 846. 77,558 passengers handled. Total movements were 1695. Footfalls at airports were 1,55,713. Total number of flyers were 78,155."

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, all domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March. Domestic operations were resumed on May 25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 04 2020. 12:49 IST

