Don't fall for social media rumours, no bird flu case yet: Noida DM

-
ALSO READ
Number of people allowed at gatherings restricted to 100 in Noida
135 fresh coronavirus cases in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, total at 16,172
Gautam Buddh Nagar: 240 people arrested in a month for defying Covid curbs
Covid-19 tally in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar 12,757, recoveries surpass 11,000
Covid-19: Noida 1st district in UP to cross 4,000 cases, Ghaziabad on brink
-
Expert teams have been formed to inspect poultry farms and wetlands in Gautam Buddh Nagar, District Magistrate Suhas L Y said on Thursday, cautioning people not to fall for social media rumours regarding bird flu.
The district magistrate had on Wednesday also held a meeting with senior administration, veterinary, forest and health officials to review the avian influenza situation.
Suhas said he has directed departments concerned to gear up to deal with any situation and follow the guidelines and alerts being issued by the Centre and the state government.
There is no case (of bird flu) here yet and these measures are being put in place as a precaution, he told reporters.
He said the administration has formed rapid response teams (RRTs) teams involving officials from veterinary, animal husbandry and forest departments which are trained to monitor the situation and take necessary action.
The RRTs will also inspect sites like wetlands or poultry farms from time to time. Poultry farm owners have already been sensitised and they have taken precautions, therefore, there is no problem as of now, he said.
Since the avian influenza is a viral disease, the DM said, the Health Department has also been instructed to ensure adequate anti-viral drugs and bed availability in hospitals People have been asked to only pay heed to advice from veterinary-related experts and not fall for social media rumours or create panic, Suhas added.
Routine samples from poultry farms have been sent for test and there is no positive report of bird flu as yet, he said, noting that there are two major and some other smaller poultry farms in the district.
Bird flu outbreak has been reported from 12 epicentres in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh, and advisories have been issued to contain further spread of the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds, the Centre said on Wednesday.
The current bird flu outbreak has been reported barely a few months after India was declared free from the disease on September 30 last year. India had notified the first outbreak of avian influenza in 2006.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU