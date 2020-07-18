Covid-19: Noida 1st district in UP to cross 4,000 cases, Ghaziabad on brink

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday recorded 90 new COVID-19 patients which pushed its tally of cases to 4,024, making it the first district in the state to cross the 4,000 mark, official data showed.

In terms of highest overall positive cases, the next two districts are adjoining Ghaziabad (3,902) and state capital Lucknow (3,610), according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, however, stood at 953 on Saturday as 102 more patients got discharged since Friday, the data showed.

So far, 3,033 COVID-19 patients have got discharged from hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the highest for any district. The recovery rate here improved slightly to 75.37 per cent from 74.39 per cent on Friday, it added.

Till now, 38 people here have died due to COVID-19 and the mortality rate of positive patients in the district improved slightly to 0.94 per cent from 0.96 per cent on Friday and 0.95 per cent on Thursday, according to the statistics.

While Gautam Buddh Nagar has the highest number of overall positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, Lucknow has the maximum active cases (2,144) followed by Ghaziabad (1,534), showed the data updated till 3 pm on Saturday.

