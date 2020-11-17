Downward trend in new coronavirus cases in India continues: MoHFW

-
India has managed to tame the new cases of COVID-19 below the 50,000-mark with 30,548 people testing positive for the disease on November 16, continuing with a downward trend, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Tuesday.
The single-day peak in coronavirus cases was reported on September 17 with 97,984 fresh cases of COVID-19 and since then India has been witnessing a decline in the caseload.
Moreover, the country recorded 54,366 COVID-19 cases on October 23 and the lowest cases were reported on November 16 with 30,548 people detected positive for the infection.
India's daily coronavirus cases tally continued to dip with 30,548 new infections reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 4,65,478, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) said on Monday.
