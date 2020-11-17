Coronavirus cases, tests reduced to half in Delhi; deaths prevail

-
ALSO READ
Collect nasal samples for Covid test before moving bodies to mortuary: ICMR
Covid-19 found in all districts, tally around 400: Uttarakhand Health Secy
India 5th worst-hit Covid-19 country with 246,662 cases: Johns Hopkins data
Covid-19 lockdown a success, no community transmission in India: ICMR
Delhi coronavirus update: Capital reports 2,737 Covid-19 cases, 19 deaths
-
Delhi witnessed significantly lower number of coronavirus tests in the last 24 hours, with the latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,89,202.
While the lesser number of cases reported in the last 24 hours may bring a sigh of relief after daily cases spiked to as high as 8,500, the fact remains that the figures came after mere 29,821 tests in the last 24 hours right after Diwali celebrations in Delhi.
The infection rate in Delhi remained as high as 12.73 per cent with every 8th sample testing positive. The statistics are better than Sunday, but still worrying.
Besides, the total tests done was less than half of the highest number of tests done so far in the national capital -- more than 60,000 tests on many days in the past. If this figure is taken into the account, the new cases could be near 8,000 or beyond.
Meanwhile, Delhi reported 99 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the second-highest in a day so far. Delhi has seen an alarming spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other state or UT.
The overall tally as per the latest government statistics is 4,89,202, with cumulative causalties pegged at 7,713. In total, 54,79,391 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.
Meanwhile, 3,560 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.58 per cent.
Currently, 8,949 out of 16,677 Covid beds are occupied in Delhi hospitals, 628 of the 8,217 beds in dedicated Covid Care Centres and 221 of the 562 beds in dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 29,821 patients are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has risen to 4,430.
--IANS
str/arm
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU