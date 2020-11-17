Coronavirus cases, tests reduced to half in Delhi; deaths prevail

witnessed significantly lower number of tests in the last 24 hours, with the latest government figures recording 3,797 new cases and pushing the national capital's total tally to 4,89,202.

While the lesser number of cases reported in the last 24 hours may bring a sigh of relief after daily cases spiked to as high as 8,500, the fact remains that the figures came after mere 29,821 tests in the last 24 hours right after Diwali celebrations in

The infection rate in remained as high as 12.73 per cent with every 8th sample testing positive. The statistics are better than Sunday, but still worrying.

Besides, the total tests done was less than half of the highest number of tests done so far in the national capital -- more than 60,000 tests on many days in the past. If this figure is taken into the account, the new cases could be near 8,000 or beyond.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 99 fatalities in the past 24 hours, the second-highest in a day so far. Delhi has seen an alarming spike in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other state or UT.

The overall tally as per the latest government statistics is 4,89,202, with cumulative causalties pegged at 7,713. In total, 54,79,391 tests have been conducted so far in the national capital.

Meanwhile, 3,560 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.58 per cent.

Currently, 8,949 out of 16,677 Covid beds are occupied in Delhi hospitals, 628 of the 8,217 beds in dedicated Covid Care Centres and 221 of the 562 beds in dedicated Covid Health Centres. Over 29,821 patients are in home isolation. The number of containment zones has risen to 4,430.

