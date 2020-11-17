Assam coronavirus update: 186 new Covid-19 cases, 1 more death reported

-
Assam's COVID-19 death toll
increased to 964 on Monday as one more person succumbed to the disease, while 186 new cases took the tally to 2,10,454, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
The person who died is a 66-year-old man from Dima Hasao, the minister said.
The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state so far crossed the 50-lakh mark with 19,372 samples tested during the day.
So far the state has tested 50,18,957 samples through rapid antigen and RT-PCR methods.
Of the new cases, 37 were reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.
The recovery rate in the state further improved to 97.90 per cent with 405 people discharged during the day.
So far, 2,06,041 people have recovered from COVID-19 in the state, the minister said.
The number of active cases also declined considerably and stands at 3,446.
