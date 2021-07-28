DPCC becomes 1st govt body in Delhi to totally switch to electric vehicles

The Control Committee (DPCC) has become the first government body in the national capital to completely switch to electric vehicles, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2020, all departments of the city government have to shift to via lease model.

The DPCC has hired 29 Tata Nexon electric cars for a period of five years, becoming the first government body in Delhi to completely switch to green vehicles. Five more such cars will be hired soon, DPCC Member Secretary K S Jayachandran said.

A work order to this effect was issued on July 23.

Convergence Energy Service Limited, a Public Sector Undertaking, will provide these E-vehicles to the city government for use from September 1.

"This adoption of E-vehicles by the DPCC will play a key role in motivating citizens to switch over to and overcome their psychological resistance to adopting EVs," Jayachandran said.

Another 20 to 25 cars will be hired by the Environment department soon.

A transition to e-mobility is one of the best solutions for combatting the challenges of air pollution and the climate crises with electrification mode being a pollution free, energy efficient and sustainable form, the official said.

Delhi is aiming at increasing EV registrations in the city to 25 per cent of total vehicles sold by 2024.

