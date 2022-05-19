Dr Reddy's Lab to approach regulator for Sputnik Light as booster dose

-
ALSO READ
Govt panel recommends EUA for single-dose Covid jab Sputnik Light
Delhi offers free booster dose for eligible beneficiaries in govt centres
Dr Reddy's seeks nod for phase-3 trial of Sputnik Light as booster dose
NTAGI allows 1st dose as booster for those vaccinated with Sputnik: Report
People may need another booster dose in fall of 2022: Moderna CEO Bancel
-
Dr Reddy's Laboratories is hoping to go to a regulator for its single-dose Sputnik Light jab as booster dose for approvals by June-end or early July, a senior official of the city- based drug-maker said on Thursday.
Deepak Sapra, CEO (active pharmaceutical ingredients and services) of Dr Reddy's, told reporters that the company has presently put its Sputnik M, a COVID-19 vaccine for children (12-17 years of age) on the backburner, and prioritising Sputnik Light the price of which is being re-worked.
We are currently in the midst of clinical trials for Sputnik Light as a universal booster which means that anybody has taken any vaccine - be it Covishield or Covaxin - can take Sputnik Light as a universal booster if we get a favourable result in our clinical trials. For this, we expect to go to the regulator towards the end of June or early July, Sapra said.
The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in February granted approval to the single-shot Sputnik Light vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation in India.
In September 2020, Dr. Reddy's partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India. In April 2021, the DCGI granted approval to the two-dose Sputnik V vaccine for restricted use in emergency situation in India.
He said the drug major has sold 1.2 million doses of Sputnik V Vaccine in India so far.
Replying to query on the pricing of Sputnik vaccines, he said they were working on it and it would be in line with the competition.
The idea is to make it competitive or market-driven otherwise. The other thing is when we launched Sputnik earlier, it was getting imported from Russia. The product that is now available for booster is made in India. Pricing will be competitive in line with the market conditions," he said.
The current pricing of Sputnik V is Rs 995 plus taxes per dose.
The official further said the company is filing for regulatory approvals for its COVID-19 portfolio of medicines in several countries where there is a surge.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU