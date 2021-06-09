DRDO invites expression of interest for bulk production of Covid drug 2-DG

-
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed 2 -Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), a drug used for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, has called for Express of Interest (EOI) to transfer the technology to Indian pharmaceutical industries for production.
The 2-DG is developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy' Laboratories.
The third phase trials of 2-DG began in January, while the phase trials were conducted over three month period between June and September last year and involved 110 patients.
The DCGI had granted permission in May last year to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting a clinical trial of 2 DG for "acute treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 patients."
The government has recently launched 2-DG as an anti -Covid-19 therapeutic application of the drug 2-Deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).
Patients treated with 2-DG have shown negative RT-PCR in COVID-19 patients.
It is proposed to offer Transfer of Technology (ToT) of 2-DG to Indian Pharmaceutical industries for production on the basis of some criteria. Drug License to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) from Drug Licensing Authorities.
The application for Express of Interest in up to 17th June 2021 and only up to 15 industries will be scrutinised by a Technical Assessment Committee (TAC) on the basis of capabilities, technical handholding capability of DRDO and on "First Come First Served Basis".
