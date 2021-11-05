Drugs case: Aryan Khan appears before NCB to mark his weekly presence

-
Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on Friday appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here to mark his weekly presence before the anti-drug agency in connection with the cruise ship drugs case, sources said.
This was Aryan Khan's first appearance at the NCB office after his release from the Arthur Road prison on October 30 following the bail granted by the Bombay High Court.
As per one of the bail conditions set by the high court, Aryan Khan reached the NCB office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai around 12.15 pm, they said.
The 23-year-old son of the Bollywood superstar was arrested by the NCB on October 3 following a raid on the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. The central agency had booked him under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs and conspiracy and abetment.
He was granted bail by the high court on October 28. However, he could not be released from the prison till October 30 as as documents related to his release did not reach jail authorities in time.
Last Friday, the high court had made available its operative order in which it imposed 14 bail conditions on Aryan Khan and his co-accused in the case, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who were also granted bail, stipulating their release on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each with one or two sureties of the same amount.
In the five-page order, the high court said the trio will have to surrender their passports before the NDPS court and shall not leave India without taking permission from the special court and will have to attend the NCB office each Friday between 11 am and 2 pm to mark their presence.
