Bill to increase marriage age for women introduced in Lok Sabha

-
ALSO READ
Bill likely on increasing legal marriage age of women from 18 to 21: Report
Union ministers Mukhtar Naqvi, Smriti Irani relish dosa at Mumbai eatery
A third of women married in India in 2018 were 18-20 years old, shows data
Need to build a new India on the basis of women-led development: Irani
Smriti Irani launches Poshan 2.0, urges districts to set up Poshan Vatikas
-
A bill that seeks to have a uniform age of marriage for men and women was introduced in Lok Sabha on Tuesday amid protests by opposition members, with Union minister Smriti Irani urging the chair to refer it to a parliamentary panel.
Irani introduced the Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021 that seeks to increase the legal minimum age for women to marry to 21 years, bringing it at par with that of men.
Irani said the bill also seeks to override all existing laws, including any custom, usage or practice governing the parties in relation to marriage.
The bill was referred to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny.
The House was later adjourned for the day amid continuous protests by opposition members over various issues, including the Lakhimpur Kheri killings.
We're, in a democracy, 75 yrs late in providing equal rights to men & women to enter into matrimony. Through this amendment, for the first time men and women will be able to make a decision on marriage at the age of 21, keeping in mind the right to equality:Union Min Smriti Irani pic.twitter.com/OIPhLdtPSc— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021
Govt decision to raise women's marriage age to 21 is causing pain to some: PM Narendra Modi's jibe at rivals— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU