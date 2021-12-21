PM Modi transfers Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups

-
ALSO READ
Patnaik announces Rs 453 cr Covid aid to women SHGs under Mission Shakti
RBI hikes collateral free loans to SHGs under DAY-NRLM to Rs 20 lakh
Govt to develop e-platform for products made by women SHGs in villages: PM
PM hails women SHGs, releases Rs 1625 cr as capitalisation support fund
PM to visit Prayagraj today, transfer Rs 1,000 cr to SHGs helping women
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday at a programme here transferred Rs 1,000 crore to bank accounts of self help groups to benefit around 16 lakh women.
The amount was transferred under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM).
The mission aims to provide women, especially those at the grassroots, with necessary skills, incentives and resources.
The programme, which saw the participation of over two lakh women, was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Modi also released over Rs 20 crore to more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme', which provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life.
The total remittance is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.
The prime minister also laid the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units in 43 districts. These units are being funded by SHGs and will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1 crore a unit.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU