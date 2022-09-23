Dry weather conditions likely to continue in J-K during next 24 hours: MeT

-
-
Dry weather conditions will prevail in Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours, the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Friday.
"Dry weather is likely to continue in J&K during the next 24 hours,", an official of the MeT department said.
Srinagar had 13.7, Pahalgam 9.6 and Gulmarg 8.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.
In the Ladakh region, Drass town had 2.9, Kargil 7.6 and Leh 5 as the minimum temperature.
Jammu had 22.6, Katra 21, Batote 15.7, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 14.4 as the minimum temperature.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 11:52 IST
