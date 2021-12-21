Congress issues whip to MPs to be present in RS today to support party

-
-
Congress has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs asking them to be present in the House to support the party's stand on "very important issues" to be taken up for discussion on December 21.
"All members of the Congress party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11:00 am onwards till the adjournment of the house on Tuesday without fail and support the party stand," reads the letter issued by Jairam Ramesh, Chief Whip, Congress, Rajya Sabha.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also issued a similar line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House throughout "to support the government's stand and vote in support of Bills".
The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to culminate on December 23.
