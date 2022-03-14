EAM Jaishankar to make statement on Ukraine-Russia war in RS on Tuesday

-
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will make a statement on the Ukraine-Russia war in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu told the Upper House that Minister Jaishankar will give a statement on the conflict.
Naidu also lauded the efforts of the union and state governments for rising to the occasion to evacuate the Indian students. Later during zero hour, the members raised concern about the future of students from Ukraine.
TDP MP K. Ravindra Kumar said that as safety and security of the students are ensured, now the government should take necessary steps to secure their future by consulting all the stakeholders.
Congress MP K.C. Venugopal said: "Students who returned from Ukraine due to war are in a very difficult situation. Their family is most concerned about their future. "The government must spell out the measures it is taking to accommodate medical students who were forced to return from Ukraine leaving their degree midway," he said.
BJD MP Dr Amar Patnaik suggested reserving two to five per cent seats in all private and government colleges for the students who returned from Ukraine. TMC's Dr Santanu Sen batted for special steps to accommodate these students in the country.
The second part of the Budget session resumed on Monday and will conclude on April 8. The Rajya Sabha is likely to get over 64 hours to transact the legislative business besides taking up the issues of public importance.
Chairman Naidu paid tributes to all the former Rajya Sabha members who passed away recently. He also read out obituary references to the passing away of Nabin Chandra Buragohain, Rahul Bajaj, D.P. Chattopadhyaya, and Yadlapati Venkat Rao.
