Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrives in Oman on 3-day visit

-
ALSO READ
Vice Admiral Ghormade takes charge as new Vice Chief of Indian Navy
Largest warship in the Iranian navy catches fire, sinks in Gulf of Oman
India must aim to be among world's top 3 naval powers in 10-12 yrs: Rajnath
Rajnath Singh to review progress of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier today
India's first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier will be commissioned next year
-
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh arrived in Oman on Sunday for a three-day visit aimed at further expansion of bilateral military ties with the influential Gulf nation.
The Navy Chief will hold talks with the top military brass of the Gulf nation, including his Omani counterpart Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, during his visit from September 2729, officials said.
"The visit aims to consolidate bilateral defence relations with Oman, as also to explore new avenues for defence cooperation," Indian Navy Spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said.
Apart from talks with Al-Rahbi, Singh is also scheduled to meet Chief of Staff Omani armed forces Vice Admiral Abdullah Khamis Abdullah Al Raisi, Commander of Royal Army of Oman Maj Gen Matar Bin Salim Bin Rashid Al Balushi, Commander of Royal Air Force Air Vice Marshal Khamis Bin Hammad Bin Sultan Al Ghafri.
He would also be visiting key defence installations like Muaskar Al Murtafa (MAM) camp, Maritime Security Centre (MSC), Said Bin Sultan Naval Base, Al Musanna Air Base and National Defence College, Oman.
The Indian Navy cooperates with the Royal Navy of Oman on many fronts that include operational interactions and training.
Both navies have been participating in the biennial maritime exercise Naseem Al Bahr since 1993. This exercise was last conducted in 2020 off Goa and the next edition is scheduled in 2022.
"This official visit of the Chief of Naval Staff to Oman highlights the growing cooperation between Indian Navy and Royal Navy of Oman," Commander Madhwal said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU