Discussed trade cooperation with Georgian counterpart, says EAM Jaishankar

-
ALSO READ
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar arrives in Kuwait on bilateral visit
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
Foreign Min Jaishankar holds meeting with India's envoys to Gulf nations
India, Bangladesh to discuss on Covid cooperation, border management today
-
India and Georgia, during the bilateral meeting discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity, said India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Saturday.
The minister made the remarks after holding a meeting with the Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Georgia David Zalkaliani. "It was a very good discussion. We discussed economic cooperation, tourism, trade and connectivity. Our relationship is doing well. There're some big Indian projects in Georgia," said EAM Jaishankar.
The minister said he has invited Georgian leaders and business delegation to India. "I invited him to visit India with a business delegation. In India, people need to know more about Georgia, especially about its high ranking in ease of doing business. I'm very confident my visit will be the opening of a new chapter," he added.
Earlier today, EAM Jaishankar, had met with representatives of the Indian community from the country's Tsnori, Khaketi.
Jaishankar arrived in Tbilisi on Friday on a two-day official visit. On his arrival, the minister said he was blessed to hand over the holy relics of St. Queen Ketevan to the people of Georgia and it was an emotional moment.
Jaishankar was received by his Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on his arrival. Zalkaliani also referred to Jaishankar bringing with him relics of Georgia's Queen Ketevan and said the visit will play a huge role in strengthening ties and taking the relations to a completely new level.
Jaishankar handed over the Holy Relic of St. Queen Ketevan to the Government and the people of Georgia at a ceremony in the presence of His Holiness and Beatitude Ilia II, Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia and the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili.
St. Queen Ketevan was a 17th century Georgian Queen who attained martyrdom. Her relics were found in 2005 at the St. Augustine Convent in Old Goa, India, on the basis of medieval Portuguese records.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU