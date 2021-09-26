Delhi Police chief visits Rohini court, inspects crime scene

-
-
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Sunday visited the Rohini court which on Friday saw the dramatic killing of top gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, by two members of a rival gang, before they were, in their turn, shot dead by police.
According to sources, the Commissioner inspected the crime scene -- the courtroom -- where the shootout took place.
On Friday, in an incident that seemed ripped from a Bollywood potboiler, Gogi was shot dead in a courtroom by two gangsters from the rival 'Tilu' gang, dressed in lawyers' garb.
Asthana also reviewed the security arrangements of the Court complex. "He stayed for at least one hour at the court premises," sources said adding that he also spoke to his team and the lawyers present there.
Gogi was on Delhi Police's most-wanted list and he was also an accused in dozens of cases - including murder, kidnapping, and fraud - in other states. His gang was also involved in crimes such as possession of illegal arms, carjacking, and land grabbing.
The two assailants were subsequently shot dead by three commandos of 3rd Battalion of Delhi Armed Police as the incident led to chaos and panic in the courtroom where the judge had commenced proceedings.
Sources said that the Commissioner has recommended out-of-turn promotion to the three commandos - two constables and an Assistant Sub-Inspector.
Hours after the incident on Friday, the Delhi Police chief told IANS that the police force is determined to act against any organised criminal activity in the national capital.
A senior police official, earlier in the day, informed that the Delhi Police is going to have a meeting with security agencies of neighbouring states and Union Territories in a bid to tackle the rising menace of organised crime in the national capital.
