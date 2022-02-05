Earthquake felt in Jammu-Kashmir, parts of north India on Saturday

Jolts of an were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India including Noida on Saturday morning.

The exact magnitude of the quake is yet to be ascertained.

"That was a very strong 7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per Center for Seismology," tweeted Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Matt.

According to the Center for Seismology, an of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.

Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."

More details are awaited.

