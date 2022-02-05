Earthquake felt in Jammu-Kashmir, parts of north India on Saturday

-
ALSO READ
Cold wave likely to hit north, northwest India over next 5 days: IMD
New Zealand cricket team cancels Pakistan tour amid security concerns
Slight respite from intense cold conditions in Kashmir after snowfall
5.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near Fiji, says US Geological Survey
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
-
Jolts of an earthquake were felt in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and other areas of north India including Noida on Saturday morning.
The exact magnitude of the quake is yet to be ascertained.
"That was a very strong earthquake. 7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per National Center for Seismology," tweeted Srinagar Mayor, Junaid Azim Matt.
According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 Ritcher scale occurred today at 9:45 am on the Latitude 36.340 and Longitude 71.05, which is situated on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region.
Earlier in the day, Uttarakhand was jolted with a quake measuring 3.6 magnitude on the Richter scale.
The National Center for Seismology informed in a tweet, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 03:15:59 IST, Lat: 31.14 and Long: 78.06, Depth: 10 Km , Location: 58km NW of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, India."
More details are awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU