PM Modi to visit Hyderabad today to inaugurate 'Statue of Equality'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on Friday to inaugurate the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya.
At around 5 PM, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the 'Statue of Equality' in Hyderabad.
He will also participate in the 50th Anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).
"I look forward to being in Hyderabad today to take part in two programmes. At around 2:45 PM, I will join the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT, an important institution that works on aspects relating to agriculture and innovation," PM Modi said in a tweet today.
"At 5 PM, I will join the programme to inaugurate the 'Statue of Equality.' This is a fitting tribute to Sri Ramanujacharya, whose sacred thoughts and teachings inspire us," he added.
According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the 216-feet tall Statue of Equality commemorates the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya, who promoted the idea of equality in all aspects of living including faith, caste and creed.
The Statue is made of 'panchaloha', a combination of five metals: gold, silver, copper, brass, and zinc and is among one of the tallest metallic statues in sitting position, in the world. It is mounted on a 54-feet high base building, named 'Bhadra Vedi', has floors devoted for a Vedic digital library and research centre, ancient Indian texts, a theatre, an educational gallery detailing many works of Sri Ramanujacharya.
The statue has been conceptualised by Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami of Sri Ramanujacharya Ashram.
During the programme, 3D Presentation Mapping on the life journey and teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya will also be showcased. Prime Minister will also visit the identical recreations of 108 Divya Desams (ornately carved temples) that surround the Statue of Equality.
Sri Ramanujacharya worked tirelessly for the upliftment of people with the spirit of every human being equal regardless of nationality, gender, race, caste or creed.
The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, the official statement said.
Earlier during the visit, the Prime Minister will kickstart the 50th Anniversary celebrations of ICRISAT. Prime Minister will also inaugurate ICRISAT's Climate Change Research Facility on Plant Protection and ICRISAT's Rapid Generation Advancement Facility. These two facilities are dedicated to the smallholder farmers of Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.
The Prime Minister will also unveil a specially designed logo of ICRISAT and launch a commemorative stamp issued on the occasion, the PMO said.
ICRISAT is an international organisation that conducts agricultural research for development in Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. It helps farmers by providing improved crop varieties and hybrids and also helps smallholder farmers in the drylands fight climate change.
