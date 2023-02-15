JUST IN
Combined death toll in Turkey-Syria earthquake surpasses 41,000
Out of 302 blocks of Rajasthan, groundwater is 'over-exploited' in 219

Three blocks were not included in the analysis due to saline groundwater. The seven urban areas included are Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Udaipur and Bikaner

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

water shortage
Representative Image

About 219 of Rajasthan's 302 blocks, including seven urban areas, fall under the 'over-exploited' category in terms of groundwater usage, the Assembly was informed on Wednesday.

In reply to a question by BJP member and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, the government said the latest groundwater analysis report from March 2022 showed that 219 blocks were 'over-exploited'.

Among the others, 22 blocks are 'critical', 20 are 'semi-critical' and 38 are in the 'safe' category, it said.

Three blocks were not included in the analysis due to saline groundwater. The seven urban areas included are Ajmer, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Kota, Udaipur and Bikaner.

Sixteen blocks in Jaipur are over-exploited -- the highest in the state -- followed by Jodhpur (15), Nagaur (14) and Barmer (14). Among the blocks in the 'safe' category, nine are in the Sriganganagar district, eight in Hanumangarh and six each in Banswara and Nagaur.

The state government said a draft bill has been prepared in compliance with the formation of Ground Water Conservation and Management Authority for the proper use of groundwater and the convenience of industrial units in the state. The formation of the authority was announced in the state budget.

The draft bill, which incorporates suggestions from the Law Department, has been sent to the Finance Department for approval, the government said.

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 18:32 IST

