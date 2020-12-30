Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Gujarat's Kutch district: Officials

-
-
An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit
Kutch district of Gujarat on Wednesday morning, officials said.
No casualty was reported due to it, they said.
"An earthquake of 4.3 intensity was recorded at 9.46 am with its epicentre at 26 kms East Southeast of Khavda village in Kutch," Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research said in a statement.
Police control room of Kutch-West division said that since the quake hit the desert region of north Kutch, which is sparsely populated and which does not have high-rises, no casualty or damage to property was reported due to it.
Before this quake, a 2.2 intensity tremor occurred at 2.29 am near Bhachau town of Kutch, the institute said in the statement.
