Unidentified terrorist killed in encounter at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter in Srinagar's Lawaypora area on Wednesday, the Kashmir Zone Police informed.

" Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

With the police and security forces on the job, the operation started over 15 hours ago on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited.

