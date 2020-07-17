JUST IN
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Earthquake
Image via Shutterstock

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.

First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 12:13 IST

