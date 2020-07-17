Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

An of 4.8 magnitude hit the on Friday morning, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.

The occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the Centre for Seismology.

The depth of the was 10-km, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)