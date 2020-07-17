Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Andaman and Nicobar Islands

-
An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Friday morning, officials said.
There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property, they said.
The earthquake occurred at 10.31 am and the epicentre was 250-km east of Port Blair, the capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The depth of the earthquake was 10-km, it said.
