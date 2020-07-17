In pictures: Building collapse in Mumbai leaves dust, disaster, deaths

Building Collapse
A corner portion of an old six-storey, Bhanushali building collapsed in south Mumbai's Fort area on Thursday afternoon.
Rescue Operation
Apart from 14 fire tenders which were rushed to the spot, teams of personnel from the Mumbai police and NDRF were also involved in the rescue operations.
Compensation
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached the spot to take stock of the rescue operations. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of those who died after a house collapsed at Malvani in Malad area of Mumbai was announced by his son, also Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban district, Aaditya Thackeray.
Six dead
The death toll of the accident has gone up to six with four more persons succumbing to injuries, while a search operation was still underway at the site, civic authorities said on Friday morning.
People stranded
Several people are stranded in the part of the building which is intact as staircases were blocked, officials said.
The reason
The building had been partly vacated for repairs by Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), BMC sources said.
Ladder used
Stranded people were being rescued using ladders.
Another Incident
Elsewhere in Mumbai, at least four people were injured when a portion of a 'chawl' (a building containing tenements) collapsed in suburban Malvani area on Thursday.
