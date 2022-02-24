Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 strikes Indore in Madhya Pradesh

-
An earthquake of 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Thursday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NSC).
The earthquake took place at around 04:53 am at a depth of 5 km.
"Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 occurred on Thursday at 04:53 am, 125 km SSW of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India," the NSC said in a tweet.
More details are awaited.
