Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district

-
ALSO READ
Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: Caseload in state rises to 1,410
Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: State reports second Covid-19 death
Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 32 fresh Covid-19 cases reported
A decade of a project to document India's butterflies gets more ambitious
Coronavirus update: 4 more test positive in Arunachal; tally rises to 191
-
An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.
Earlier on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU