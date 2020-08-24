JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Coronavirus LIVE: India cases cross 3.1 million; global tally at 23,577,626
Business Standard

Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS)

Topics
Earthquake | Arunachal Pradesh

ANI  |  General News 

Earthquake
Image via Shutterstock

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, Arunachal Pradesh today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.

Earlier on August 6, an earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 07:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU