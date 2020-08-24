Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hits Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district

An of magnitude 3.7 on the Richter scale struck Arunachal Pradesh's Anjaw district in the wee hours of Monday, said Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"An with a magnitude of 3.7 on the Richter Scale hit Anjaw, today at 3:36 AM," NCS said.

Earlier on August 6, an of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter scale occurred at 42 kilometres from Tawang in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)