Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal: National Centre for Seismology

An of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of on Wednesday, according to the Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the temblor, which struck at 9:32 pm, was located 27 km north northwest of Mandi in the hill state.

The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 16, data from the Centre of Seismology showed.

