Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal: National Centre for Seismology

The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight

Earthquake | Himachal Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The epicentre of the temblor, which struck at 9:32 pm, was located 27 km north northwest of Mandi in the hill state.

The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 16, data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:20 IST

