Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hits Himachal: National Centre for Seismology

-
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates
J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes
Pre-dawn earthquake in parts of Karnataka sends residents into tizzy
4.0 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya at east-northeast of Tura
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 hits Iran, epicenter at depth of 10km
-
An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude shook parts of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, according to the National Centre for Seismology.
The epicentre of the temblor, which struck at 9:32 pm, was located 27 km north northwest of Mandi in the hill state.
The Himalayan region has witnessed a series of quakes over the past fortnight.
The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least 10 earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 16, data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 23:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU