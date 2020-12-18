Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 hits Alwar in Rajasthan; tremors felt in Delhi

A medium-intensity of magnitude 4.2 hit Alwar district in Rajasthan on Thursday, tremors of which were felt in Delhi-NCR, the Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The epicentre of the quake was Alwar in Rajasthan, according to the NCS.

The of magnitude 4.2 occurred at 11.46 pm at a depth of five kilometres, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)